Covid 19 coronavirus update: Nine new cases in managed isolation

There are nine new Covid-19 cases in managed isolation.

Of the nine new cases, eight are considered to be active cases and one is historical. Of the eight active cases:

• One case arrived on 30 November from the United Kingdom via the United States. They tested positive at routine day 3 testing and have been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

• One case arrived on 1 December from Sweden via Qatar and Australia. They tested positive at routine day 3 testing and have been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

• One case arrived on 23 November from the United States. They were tested on day 10 after appearing symptomatic and have been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

• Four cases, travelling separately, arrived on 30 November from the United States. They have tested positive at routine day 3 testing. All have been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

• One case arrived on 26 November from South Africa. They were in the same travel bubble as a previously reported case and have been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

• One case considered to be historical arrived on 21 November from the United States via Hong Kong. They returned a positive test at day 12. Further investigation indicates this was an historical case, the Ministry of Health said.

"The varied origins of these cases is a clear reminder that as Covid-19 continues to batter countries and jurisdictions around the globe, mandatory isolation and testing will continue to be of critical importance as high numbers of New Zealanders return home before the holiday period," the ministry said in a statement.

Eleven previously reported cases have now recovered, so New Zealand's total number of active cases is 59.

Friday was the first time since October 19 there were no new cases detected at the border or in the community.

The Pakistani cricket team were told yesterday they did not have permission to train by director general of health Ashley Bloomfield.

Today, the Ministry of Health said laboratories have completed processing of the team's day 9 swabs. All 43 results are negative.

Seven members of the squad are infected with Covid-19.

The team, which was put on final notice by the Government after breaching a number of managed isolation rules, remains holed up at the Chateau on the Park in Christchurch.

The team was previously criticised by Bloomfield for breaching rules inside the facility.

The Ministry of Health also released a Christmas party warning earlier this week.

"With the countdown on until Christmas, the ministry asks that anyone hosting a party for staff ensures that everyone who is attending is well. If anyone who was planning to attend is unwell, please consider how you can include them in your celebrations via video call or other means that ensure they can take part while everyone is kept safe," the ministry said in its statement.

"Please encourage those attending to check-in at the venue with the NZ Covid Tracer app, in the Covid Tracer booklet available online, or in a personal notebook," the ministry said.

The Ministry of Health has continued to remind New Zealanders to use the Covid Tracer app and keep a detailed record of their movements in case they need to be contact traced.

"Doing so through the app is private to the user, and will give our system the best chance of getting a head start should cases of Covid-19 emerge and need to be isolated and traced," the ministry said.

"Stopping the spread of the virus quickly is how we can continue to enjoy our alert level 1 freedoms, so please scan in whenever you see a QR code."