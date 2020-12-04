Cricket: Government denies Pakistan cricketers permission to train ahead of T20 series against Black Caps

The Pakistan team arrive in Christchurch. Photo / Supplied

The Pakistan cricket team has been denied permission to train ahead of the T20 series against the Black Caps.

It comes after several members of the squad tested positive for Covid-19.

"I have very carefully considered this situation. At this time, I continue to have ongoing concerns about the risk of cross-infection within the squad," director general of health Ashley Bloomfield said in a statement on Friday.

"There have been a number of active cases identified among the team. Public health considerations will continue to be foremost in our response to Covid-19, whether this involves individuals or teams.

"We appreciate the challenges that this decision will have for the touring team."

Seven of the squad are infected with coronavirus.

The team is scheduled to play New Zealand in the first of three T20 clashes in Auckland on December 18.

They were put on final notice by the Government after breaching a number of managed isolation rules, and remain holed up at the Chateau on the Park in Christchurch.

Earlier today the Ministry of Health said there were no new cases to report. The last time there were no new cases detected at the border or in the community was on October 19.

Just last week, Pakistan cricket legend Shoaib Akhtar hit out at threats to cancel his former team's tour.

NZ Cricket was made aware that some members of the Pakistan team had contravened protocols on the first day of managed isolation and the entire team were given a "final warning" by the Government.

However, Akhtar warned New Zealand Cricket to "behave yourself" for threatening to cancel the tour, accusing the New Zealand governing body of treating the Pakistan team like a club team.

"New Zealand's comment that if Pakistan's team's SOP (standard operating procedures) is not in place then we will cancel the tour is below the belt," Akhtar said on his YouTube channel.

"I want to give a message to New Zealand board (NZC) that this is not a club team, it's Pakistan national cricket team.

'We don't need you. Our cricket has not finished.

"You will get the broadcasting rights money. So, you should be indebted to us that we decided to tour your country in such difficult times.

"You are talking about Pakistan - the greatest country on the planet – so behave yourself and stop giving such statement. Be careful next time. Pakistan team now needs to smash them in T20 series."