Covid 19 coronavirus update: Health officials assess Pakistan Cricket team's day nine tests

There are no new cases of covid-19 in New Zealand today, the health ministry says.

There are currently 61 active cases of infection in the country.

But Pakistan cricketers and fans still have to wait to hear whether they can train as authorities process test results.

Seven of the squad are infected with Covid.

The decision about training and new cases was announced at 1pm when the Ministry of Health delivered its daily update.

Yesterday the ministry said any exemption from managed isolation requirements to allow the international cricketers scheduled to play New Zealand in a T20 clash on December 18 was still under consideration.

This would depend largely on the results of the team's routine day nine tests, which were scheduled to take place yesterday.

Yesterday there were nine new cases detected in managed isolation - including two Pakistan cricketers.

Of the nine cases, four were active and five were historical.

The travellers came from the United Kingdom, Qatar, United States, Pakistan, Germany and the Netherlands.

The cricketers' positive tests were deemed historical and not considered infectious.

The team, which was put on final notice by the Government after breaching a number of managed isolation rules, remains holed up at the Chateau on the Park in Christchurch.

About 13 per cent of the squad are infected with Covid.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand is 70.