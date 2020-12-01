Covid 19 coronavirus: Live updates - Another Pakistani cricketer tests positive for covid-19

A picture posted to Twitter of the Pakistan Cricket team arriving in Christchurch on November 24 for their New Zealand tour. Photo / Supplied

Ben Leahy is a reporter for the New Zealand Herald

Another member of the Pakistan cricket squad has tested positive for Covid.

The team member is the only new new case of Covid-19 reported in managed isolation in New Zealand today. There are no new community cases.

The squad member was one of the three cases reported as under investigation yesterday. They have now been confirmed to have an active Covid-19 infection. The two other cases remain under investigation.

The team has not yet been cleared to train. That will only happen once the Canterbury DHB medical officer of health determines they are satisfied that any training activities are unlikely to transmit Covid-19.

One previously reported Covid case has now recovered, meaning New Zealand's total number of active cases remained at 72, the Ministry of Health said.

The country's total number of confirmed cases was now 1704.

Yesterday 7,076 tests for Covid-19 were undertaken in laboratories, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 1,285,766.

November quarantine cluster update

All close contacts of cases identified as part of the November quarantine cluster have now completed their scheduled testing - and all have returned negative test results, the ministry said.

All six cases in the cluster were linked via the genome of their Covid-19 infection, and the NZ Defence Force worker - the index case - was linked via the genome of his infection to recent returnees in the Auckland quarantine facility.

"Extensive investigations to determine an epidemiological connection" between the defence force worker, known as case A, and a woman working in an inner city clothing store, known as case D, were yet to yield results.

The investigation included a review of CCTV footage, but was unable to to identify significant contact between cases A and D.

This cluster will close 28 days from the date when the last case in the cluster has recovered and been released from isolation, the ministry said.

The NZ Covid Tracer now has 2,390,500 registered users.

Poster scans have reached 131,187,120 and users have created 5,301,362 manual diary entries.