Covid-19 coronavirus: First US vaccines set to go to healthcare workers, nursing homes

A volunteer is given an injection of a Moderna Covid-19 vaccine during a study. Photo / AP file

Healthcare workers and nursing home residents should be at the front of the line when the first coronavirus vaccine shots become available, an influential United States government advisory panel said today.

The Advisory Committee on Immunisation Practices voted 13-1 to recommend that priority be given to those groups in the first days of any coming vaccination programme, when doses are expected to be very limited.

The two priority groups encompass around 24 million Americans out of a US population of about 330 million.

- AP