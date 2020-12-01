Dr Ashley Bloomfield awarded NZ Medical Association's highest honour

Dr Ashley Bloomfield has been The Chair's Award by the NZMA. Photo / File

By RNZ

Director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield has been awarded the New Zealand Medical Association's highest accolade.

The Chair's Award, which is the NZMA's top honour recognising individuals who have made an outstanding contribution to the health of New Zealand, was presented to Dr Bloomfield last night in Wellington.

He was credited for his leadership style, which was hailed as a "measured, methodical and motivational manner".

Chair of the NZMA Dr Kate Baddock presented the award and praised Dr Bloomfield as a "trusted and steadfast health leader".

The NZMA said these traits were fitting for a person who had stood between New Zealand and the Covid storm.

The organisation said Dr Bloomfield's health leadership had led him to become a household name throughout New Zealand by both health professionals and the wider public.