Covid 19 coronavirus: Three new cases in managed isolation; Xmas party warning

There are three new Covid-19 cases in managed isolation.

There are no new community cases today.

Of today's new cases:

• One person arrived on 23 November from Germany via Singapore and tested positive at routine day 3 testing. Further testing indicates this case is historical but has not been reported overseas so it is included in New Zealand's totals.

• One person arrived on 23 November from the United States of America. This person was tested at day 6 due to a person in their bubble testing positive at day 3, and this test returned a positive result. This person is in the same bubble as two people reported yesterday.

• One person arrived on 26 November from South Africa and tested positive at routine day 3 testing.

Pakistan cricket squad cluster

More swabs were taken yesterday from the 46 members of the Pakistan cricket squad in Christchurch who to date have returned negative test results for Covid-19.

In total, six members of the squad have tested positive at day one testing, and one member of the squad tested positive at day three testing.

"Of those, 42 have subsequently returned a further negative test result. Three are under investigation to determine whether they are historical cases, and one test result is pending. The team is not allowed to train until the Canterbury DHB medical officer of health determines they are satisfied that any training activities are unlikely to transmit Covid-19," the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

Xmas party warning

"With the countdown on until Christmas, the ministry asks that anyone hosting a party for staff ensures that everyone who is attending is well. If anyone who was planning to attend is unwell, please consider how you can include them in your celebrations via video call or other means that ensure they can take part while everyone is kept safe," the ministry said in its statement.

"Please encourage those attending to check in at the venue with the NZ Covid Tracer app, in the Covid Tracer booklet available online, or in a personal notebook," the ministry said.

Continue to emphasise the importance of handwashing at your event and have hand sanitiser available for your attendees.

Monday's cases

Yesterday there was one new case of Covid-19 in managed isolation.

The person arrived from Jordon, via Dubai, on November 26 and are in the Auckland quarantine facility.

Their case brought New Zealand's total number of confirmed cases to 1696.

Two more people also recovered, bringing the total number of active cases to 69.

One of the cases added yesterday to the total number of cases was the Pakistani cricketer who tested positive a day earlier.

Serology - or blood - testing has confirmed two of the original six cases are historic cases and so are therefore not infectious.

All 53 members of the squad in managed isolation in Christchurch have had serology tests, in addition to the routine PCR testing for the virus which has identified a further 11 people had previous 'historic' infections.

The Ministry of Health continued to remind New Zealanders to use the Covid Tracer app and keep a detailed record of their movements in case they need to be contact traced.

"Doing so through the app is private to the user, and will give our system the best chance of getting a head start should cases of Covid-19 emerge and need to be isolated and traced," the ministry said.

"Stopping the spread of the virus quickly is how we can continue to enjoy our Alert Level 1 freedoms, so please scan in whenever you see a QR code."

The ongoing consideration as to whether to allow the Pakistan cricket team an exemption to train was expected to take until at least early next week.

The team, which is in the Chateau on the Park in Christchurch, was previously criticised by director general of health Ashley Bloomfield for breaching rules inside the facility.

Members were seen on CCTV mingling, sharing food and chatting

