Ultra-conservative MP leaps from window as Belgian police raid orgy for breaking Covid rules

Ultra-conservative Hungarian MEP Jozsef Szajer was escorted home from the orgy by police before showing his diplomatic passport and claiming immunity. Photo / AP

A member of the European Parliament (MEP) tried to escape through a window after police raided a 25-strong, mostly-male sex party in Brussels' city centre for breaking Belgium's coronavirus rules.

Jozsef Szajer, a Hungarian politician and founding member of Prime Minister Viktor Orban's Fidesz party, reportedly injured himself jumping out of the first floor of a flat above a bar, where the lockdown orgy was being held.

Police raided the flat after neighbours complained about the noise. Szajer was arrested by police outside with blood on his hands. Drugs were found in his backpack, prosecutors said, but Szajer denies they were his.

He had no ID so was escorted home where he showed his European Parliament diplomatic passport and claimed immunity.

Belgian media reported two EU diplomats at the sex party, which was on Friday night and just a few metres from a city centre police station and the city's iconic Grand Place, also claimed immunity.

"We interrupted a gang bang," a police source told local media, confirming the Belgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Mayor of Brussels were called.

"I apologise to my family, to my colleagues, to my voters," Szajer, who is married and has a daughter, said on Tuesday.

"I ask them to evaluate my misstep against a background of 30 years of devoted and hard work."

Brussels is under Covid lockdown, including a 10pm curfew, a ban on the sale of alcohol after 8pm, and a limit of four people at gatherings. Photo / AP

Police fined the 25 people, most of whom were men, at the orgy £225 (NZ$427) each before releasing them. They broke rules limiting gatherings to groups of four.

Prosecutors said that a report has been drawn up against the MEP for drugs violations, which was a procedure that was ongoing. Criminal proceedings could only begin once diplomatic and parliamentary immunity were waived, they said.

A European Parliament spokesman said the MEP's resignation was effective from January 1 and that his immunity would expire with his mandate.

Szajer is seen as a key architect of Orban's ultra-conservative crackdown. Accusations of cronyism were made after his wife was made head of the National Judiciary Office.

He drafted an amendment to Hungary's constitution that prevents gay marriage, which reads: "Hungary shall protect the institution of marriage as the union of a man and a woman."

The 59-year-old resigned as an MEP on Sunday, two days after his arrest. He blamed the "strenuous give and take of participating daily in the political struggle" for his resignation, which he said had come after "a long period of reflection".

After Belgian newspapers reported the raid on Tuesday, Szajer, a lawyer and chief whip of the centre-Right European People's Party in the parliament, admitted he was "present" at the party.

Szajer, who studied at Oxford and was made Knight Commander of St Michael and St George in 2000, denied taking any drugs after the police found ecstasy. He said he offered to take a test, which was not carried out.

He said, "I declared that I was an MEP. The police continued the process and finally issued an official verbal warning and transported me home."

Szajer, who sits on the European Parliament's Committee on Legal Affairs, added: "I deeply regret violating the Covid restrictions - it was irresponsible on my part. I am ready to pay the fine that occurs.

"With my resignation on Sunday I drew the political and personal consequences."

Brussels' prosecutors office confirmed that "about 20" people were fined for failure to comply with health measures following an evening party in central Brussels.

A European Parliament source said: "There is nothing wrong to participate in a sex party of any kind. However, such meetings with many people are illegal under the coronavirus laws.

"Being covered by parliamentary immunity does not exempt you from obeying the law."

Brussels hosts the major EU institutions, including one of the European Parliament's two seats.

The city is under lockdown, including a 10pm curfew and a ban on the sale of alcohol after 8pm, as well as the limits on gatherings.

Belgium only allows single people two "cuddle contacts" under its coronavirus rules and insists on masks being worn when social distancing is impossible.