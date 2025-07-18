Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

CBS cancels ‘Late Show’ after Colbert criticises Trump settlement

By Gregory Walton
AFP·
4 mins to read

Colbert's cancellation follows Paramount's $16 million settlement with Donald Trump, sparking political controversy. Photo / Getty Images

Colbert's cancellation follows Paramount's $16 million settlement with Donald Trump, sparking political controversy. Photo / Getty Images

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” a staple of late-night US television, will end in 2026, the CBS network said, days after the comedian blasted parent company Paramount’s $16 million settlement with President Donald Trump as “a big fat bribe”.

CBS said in a statement the cancellation was “purely a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save