Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Starlink internet slows with more users, study finds

Washington Post
5 mins to read

A SpaceX rocket launches from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station carrying 56 Starlink satellites. Photo / Supplied

A SpaceX rocket launches from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station carrying 56 Starlink satellites. Photo / Supplied

There’s an irony with Elon Musk’s Starlink internet service beamed from space: the more popular it becomes, the worse its speeds and reliability tend to get.

Those limitations are known, but a new analysis estimates the tipping point at which Starlink connections could bog down: with as few as 419

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save