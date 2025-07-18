Starlink users in New Zealand have reported problems. Photo / Supplied

What Starlink is good for - and not

If you live in an urban or suburban area, satellite-delivered internet service isn’t for you.

Buildings, trees and poles can interrupt connections between homes and Starlink satellites. Internet delivered over fiber optic lines, cable TV wires or mobile networks can handle far more internet use at lower costs in relatively populated areas.

Those internet services might still stink or cost you a fortune. That’s a topic for another day.

It’s in rural and remote areas, including ships and airplanes, where satellite internet can shine - or where it’s the only good option.

Other types of internet connections may be absent, unreliable or shockingly expensive to build in these areas. Starlink can theoretically reach almost anywhere in America, if households can afford the typical $349 equipment cost plus $120 a month for Starlink’s standard internet service.

Musk has repeatedly described Starlink’s ambition not to be a mass-market internet service but one for a fraction of people who are tricky to reach with other types of connections.

One wrinkle for Starlink and similar satellite technologies: when many people in one area use them, internet speeds tend to significantly slow.

All internet services experience those constraints, but internet experts say they’re more acute with Starlink, particularly for uses such as sending images or video calls for which you send data to the internet.

Internet experts say that Starlink offsets this clogging problem by constantly launching new satellites, improving its technology and imposing waiting lists and “congestion” charges to restrict new sign-ups. And Starlink has outlined major changes that it says will make its service far more capable.

Trains of SpaceX's Starlink satellites can be seen in the skies above New Zealand. Photo / Sky Photography Ltd

Starlink’s tipping point: 7 customers per 2.5 square kilometres

Most experts agree that satellite internet is the best option for some fraction of American homes and businesses where gold-standard fibre internet lines are impractical.

But there’s a feverish debate about exactly how many Americans are better off with satellite connections and how much of America’s mammoth government subsidies for internet plumbing should go to satellite services that aren’t reliably high quality and may never be.

Meinrath is worried about enthusiasm inside the Trump administration to potentially hand Starlink a larger portion of the US$42 billion earmarked to connect every American to internet service. Meinrath and his collaborators dug into data to estimate what might happen if Starlink expands.

They believe that within the geographic coverage area of a single Starlink satellite – an estimated 163sq km or roughly the area of Tacoma – hitting 419 Starlink customers could become a problem. That’s an average 6.7 Starlink customers per 2.5sq km.

At that level of use, they estimated that internet speeds for Starlink customers in the area would fall below the Government’s definition of modern, reliable internet service for sending data out from your device. Service could be unusable under some conditions, they said.

SpaceX, the Musk company that runs Starlink, did not respond by deadline to a request for its assessment of the research.

Meinrath acknowledged the analysis relies on educated assumptions and needs stress testing. It’s a hypothetical scenario and it’s not clear what areas of the United States, if any, might exceed this number of Starlink customers. Starlink is also on an expansion tear that could render the analysis moot.

Chris Quilty, founder of the consultancy Quilty Space, criticised US policies that for years have steered government money away from satellite internet because of concerns it’s not good enough.

He believes that Starlink is improving so quickly that it may soon be on par with conventional internet lines in some parts of America at lower costs to taxpayers. (Like everything about Starlink, the ultimate cost of satellite internet is hotly debated.)

But Evan Feinman, who oversaw a Government internet expansion project during the Biden administration, said that compared to satellite connections, fibre internet lines might have higher up-front costs but will last longer and can handle Americans’ exploding internet use well into the future.

He said that America shouldn’t compromise with taxpayer money. Satellite technology like Starlink’s is “a really useful technology,” Feinman said. “It’s just not the answer for a generational investment.”

Amazon’s Project Kuiper is a Starlink competitor. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns the Washington Post.