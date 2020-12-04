Website of the Year
Premium
Business

Shaky aisles: Supermarket giant faces scrutiny amid rising tension with suppliers

10 minutes to read
NZ Herald
By: Kate MacNamara

Tensions between supermarket giant Foodstuffs and some of its suppliers over a stock shake-up have dragged long-standing grievances about NZ's duopoly back into the spotlight, writes Kate MacNamara.

New World supermarkets are reducing and changing

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.