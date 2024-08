A crash has closed a section of Great South Rd in Auckland, between Southdown Lane and Sylvia Park Rd. Photo / File

A crash has closed a section of Great South Rd in Auckland, between Southdown Lane and Sylvia Park Rd. Photo / File

An early-morning crash involving a truck in the Auckland suburb of Penrose has left one person with critical injuries.

The crash happened around 2.14am on Great South Rd. A section of Great South Rd has been closed between Sylvia Park Rd and Southdown Lane, and police are warning drivers to avoid the area.

Police said one person was transported to hospital with critical injuries following the crash between a truck and another vehicle.

The Serious Crash Unit is still at the scene.