Pedestrian hit in Onehunga, driver leaves scene: Auckland police seek witnesses

Auckland police are asking for the public’s help investigating a crash in Onehunga in which a car hit a pedestrian and the driver left the scene.

The victim was seriously injured in Saturday’s crash. They remained in hospital in a stable condition today.

Police are asking for any information about the crash, which happened on Grey St about 9.30pm, particularly any sightings of a people mover or SUV believed to have been involved.

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Anthony Darvill said: “Police would like to hear form anyone with information as to the driver or the vehicle that may have been involved.

“The vehicle is believed to be a light-coloured people mover or SUV.”

Anyone with information could contact 105 or go to police.govt.nz and reference file number 240609/8922.

Information could also be offered anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.


