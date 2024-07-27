Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Patching over: King Cobras defect to Comancheros as gang expands into rival’s turf in Auckland

By: and
5 mins to read
Members of the Comancheros Motorcycle Club filmed themselves doing a haka from a 'supermax facility'. Video / Comancheros MC NZ via YouTube

An international outlaw motorcycle club has pulled off an ambitious power play in the Auckland underworld by poaching key members of another gang and expanding into their rival’s territory.

Up to six members of the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand