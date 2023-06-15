Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Seismic shift in Christchurch gang scene as Rebels MC chapter patches over to Comancheros

By: and
4 mins to read
The Comancheros have boosted their presence in Christchurch.

The Comancheros have boosted their presence in Christchurch.

The Quake city gang scene rumbled with a seismic shift at the weekend, when an entire chapter of the Rebels MC “patched over” to the notorious Comancheros.

The move has sent shockwaves through the underworld,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand