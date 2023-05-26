Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Crime

How Devils Henchmen outwitted pad-raiding Rebels MC rivals - and pocketed $1m-plus in the process

Kurt Bayer
By
8 mins to read
The Rebels MC muscling into the Devils Henchmen's Timaru clubhouse caused high gang tensions in the town. Photos / ODT, Supplied

The Rebels MC muscling into the Devils Henchmen's Timaru clubhouse caused high gang tensions in the town. Photos / ODT, Supplied

When armed members of the Rebels MC gang stormed into rival Devils Henchmen’s renowned clubhouse earlier this month and kicked them out, police and locals were worried about potential gang warfare. But just days later,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand