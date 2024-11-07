Ahead of this weekend’s anniversary, the Herald yesterday revealed a number of international patched members and associates of the notorious gang were blocked entry to New Zealand by Immigration NZ (INZ) and police.

Photos of inside the Mongols gang pad in Burnham, Christchurch after police raided it as part of Operation Khan.

INZ confirmed that officials are “aware that some members and associates from Mongols Motorcycle Club international chapters will attempt to travel to New Zealand to participate in the fifth-anniversary event this weekend”.

“We are not in a position to confirm the number of visa applications received by those with ties to the club at this time, however, we can confirm that a small number of foreign nationals who have attempted to travel for this event have been determined to be ineligible for travel or entry,” said Jock Gilray, Immigration NZ acting deputy chief operating officer.

“Immigration New Zealand (INZ) is actively working with NZ Police to identify and assess the eligibility of any others who may attempt to travel.”

In general, anyone travelling to New Zealand must be of “good character” and meet character requirements to either be granted a visa or entry into New Zealand.

According to INZ, an individual may not meet character requirements if they have a criminal conviction; they have been deported, removed or excluded from another country; or INZ has reason to believe they may be a risk to New Zealand’s security, public order or public interest.

Police have raided the Mongols MC gang headquarters near Burnham, Christchurch, several times over the past five years. Photo / Kurt Bayer

Canterbury District Commander Superintendent Tony Hill earlier said a police operation would be “in place to ensure the maintenance of the law across this time”.

“We will be utilising resources from the other two South Island districts,” Hill said.

“Police will be monitoring the event closely and will take swift action if any criminal offending is identified.”

Meanwhile, police said a further seven people not connected to the Mongols were also arrested in Canterbury today – who had active warrants for their arrests.

“There will continue to be a focus on those wanted by police as well as policing our roads over this period – we want everybody in our community to feel safe as a result of the effort,” Hill said.