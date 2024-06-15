Hops growing began to get popular in the 1800s.

Hops growing began to get popular in the 1800s.

Kem Ormond takes a look at the world of farming back in the day.

Hops growing has been happening around parts of New Zealand since the 1800s and in some areas maybe even earlier.

There was a lot of trialling in the early days to see what areas had the right soil conditions and weather to grow good hops.

Hops growing

Wanganui, March 29.

Hawera & Normanby Star, March 29, 1884

The first crop of hops grown in Wanganui was picked up this week, the crop being very good for the first year’s growth.

It is probable, now that it is known that the soil is suitable for hop growing, the industry will become more general throughout the district.

The hops industry

Wellington, this day

Daily Telegraph, Napier, August 29, 1884

The hops culture industry is about to be established in Wellington.

Messrs W. H. Levin and H. D. Bell, owners of an estate of 500 acres at Lowry Bay, formerly belonging to the Government, have decided to ascertain the suitability of the soil for hops growing, and arrangements have been entered into with Mr Stafford, son of the late Mr Hugh Stafford, an old settler in Nelson, for the establishment of the necessary gardens on a portion of their property.

An area of twenty acres will be cultivated.

Hops growing experiment in H.B.

Gisborne Herald, October 25, 1949

Because there was no ground at Nelson to place 80 experimental hop plants imported from England by the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research, an important new industry may be opened up in Hawke’s Bay.

The plants are now thriving at Havelock North, and have survived the recent frosts with flying colours.

- Source: Papers Past



