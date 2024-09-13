Paramedic gives ‘shout out’ to unknown man who saved paraglider’s life at Muriwai Beach

Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopters paramedic Rob Gemmell, who was suspended from a wire to rescue the injured man, said he was lucky to be alive.
“I think he was, firstly, lucky that he survived the fall... Secondly he was lucky that his fall was witnessed by members of the public, and then I think he was lucky that we were able to execute the rescue.
“Had the rescue been far more technical, I think he would have been on the ledge for quite a long time.”
The man was critically injured from falling a “significant height,” Gemmell said.
“What we call multi-system trauma, injuries to large areas of his body. It was very austere terrain, vertical cliffs and small ledges. We were fortunate we were able to get the helicopter into a relatively overhead position and execute a winch rescue.”