Shane Reti faces heat over who will game new health targets, high praise for Kamala Harris and why traditional check-in desks will soon be a thing of the past.

A paraglider has crashed and is now stuck on a cliff at Auckland’s popular Muriwai Beach.

Police say they are assisting other emergency services at the southern end of Muriwai Beach where the crash occurred.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they were made aware of the incident just after 2pm today.

St John is currently responding with one ambulance and one helicopter.