Paraglider seriously injured in Christchurch’s Port Hills

Hato Hone St John treated one person after the paraglider crash, who was then airlifted to Christchurch Hospital by helicopter.

Hato Hone St John treated one person after the paraglider crash, who was then airlifted to Christchurch Hospital by helicopter.

A paraglider has been taken to Christchurch Hospital after an accident in the Port Hills.

A police spokesperson said they were made aware of the incident around 3.15pm.

One person was seriously injured, they said.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said St John responded to the incident at Heathcote Valley at 3.10pm and treated one patient, who was transported to Christchurch Hospital via helicopter.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) shift manager Lynn Croson said Fenz responded to the incident with two appliances from Christchurch and Rolleston.