Oranga Tamariki reform: Act’s thinly-veiled attack on the Treaty of Waitangi - Shane Te Pou

Shane Te Pou
By
NZ Herald·
The couple at the centre of the controversial "reverse uplift" spoke to the media for the first time on Te Ao with Moana. Video / Whakaata Māori

THREE KEY FACTS

Shane Te Pou (Ngāi Tūhoe) is a commentator, blogger and former Labour Party activist.

OPINION

The way the story of the infamous ‘reverse uplift’ of kids by Oranga has been told to the public is a lesson to never take the framing that’s presented to you at face value.

