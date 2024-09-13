They are Kevin Allan Bailey and Shem Williams, both from Gate Pā; Mihaka Ratahi, of Pāpāmoa; Kiri Mereina Pini and Bodine Umuroa, from Parkvale; Hamiora Bennett, from Brookfield; Huntly man Jahvaun Te Ari Layne; Jamie Robin Thomas, of Rotorua, and Witaiawa Robinson and Samuel Mark Milosi, of Tauranga.
Her frustrations with the slow police response could be heard as her 111 calls were also played to the jury, the last of which would record the moment she discovered her uncle, Te Kani, unconscious on the driveway.
In her police interview, she said her father, Thomas Te Kani, and her uncle were up against the garage door, but the group went for Thomas first.
“They jumped on him ... then my dad got dragged down [driveway] by [Umuroa] and started kicking him in the stomach.”
She said his hair was also being pulled, as he had dreadlocks, and someone threw a wheelbarrow at her uncle’s car.
Her first 111 call was made at 10.40pm before the second was placed at 11.04pm. That second call was also played to the jury, revealing the whānau questioning where police were.
“The first call was about half an hour ago,” the now 17-year-old said in the call.
“There’s so many of them. It’s an emergency.”
She then said her grandfather was “on the floor”, before realising it was her uncle, Te Kani.
Umuroa and Pini later turned up at the property around 10.20pm, with Umuroa armed with a small wrench. The pair demanded to see Thomas but he wasn’t home.
In a cellphone video, Umuroa is allegedly heard saying “Tell the homie he owes”, “I’m gonna waste the c***”, and “I will come back tomorrow with carloads of Mongrel Mob ... unless you f***ing sort it out”.
Thomas turned up as they were leaving and a fight ensued, during which Thomas is said to have gotten the better of Umuroa and taken a wrench off him.
Pini allegedly told Thomas, “You’re f***ed now, they are coming”.
Five carloads of Mongrel Mob members allegedly turned up about 15 minutes later armed with bottles, an iron bar, a hatchet, and a crowbar and there was an alleged brawl that resulted in both the gang members and the Te Kani whānau being injured and Mitchell Te Kani dying.
Umuroa’s counsel Tony Rickard-Simms got the teen to confirm that she didn’t see a lot of the first incident and had instead been told by other people.