Police are investigating a serious assault in Favona. Photo / File

One person has been seriously hurt and another sustained moderate injuries after an assault at an Auckland home.

Police were called to the Fatafehi Pl house in Favona at about 2.35am after reports two people had been attacked, police said.

"One person was reportedly seriously injured, and another sustained moderate injuries," police said.

Officers are still "making inquiries" into the circumstances of the incident.