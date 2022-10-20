The aftermath of a break-in at Dominoes Pizza Te Atatū Peninsula, West Auckland, overnight. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Thieves have struck at least two Auckland businesses overnight - this time targeting a cafe and a pizza store in West Auckland.

Police were called to reports of a smash-and-grab incident at Domino's Pizza in Te Atatū Peninsula on Te Atatū Rd.

A witness said authorities received reports of an incident shortly after 4.30am.

The store's front entrance windows had been smashed through, with the ground outside and inside the shop left with shattered glass and debris.

It is not known whether anything was taken or if those responsible were caught.

Police were also notified of a break-in at the MatchBox Coffee House cafe in Pt Chevalier.

A witness said the front door was also left damaged.

It is understood the incident happened shortly before 3.30am.

Police have been approached for more information.