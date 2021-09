Emergency services attended a fatal crash at Linton on Friday. Photo / File

One person has died after a crash between a light truck and a van on State Highway 57 near Linton, south of Palmerston North.

Police said the sole occupant of the van died at the scene of Friday afternoon's crash.

The sole occupant of the light truck was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police were called to the crash on SH57, Tennent Dr, just after 2pm.

The road was closed for many hours.