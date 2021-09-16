Two dead, two critical after serious crash at Kaitoke south of Whanganui

Police cordon at the Pūtiki roundabout on State Highway 3 near the Cobham Bridge. Photo / Bevan Conley

Two people have died following a serious crash on State Highway 3 at Kaitoke, just south of Whanganui.

Two people were also critically injured in the collision.

According to Police, emergency services were first alerted to a report of a crash involving two vehicles around 5.30pm on Thursday evening.

By the time first responders arrived at the scene, two people had died.

A third person, an 18-year-old male, was transported to Whanganui Hospital in a serious condition.

The DHB confirmed on Friday morning that the 18-year-old's condition had deteriorated, and he is now in a critical condition.

A second person was airlifted from the scene to Palmerston North Hospital in a critical condition.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency says the crash happened near the intersection with Pauri Rd.

State Highway 3 was closed from the Pūtiki roundabout shortly after the crash, with a detour in place via Fordell.

The road has since reopened and an investigation will follow into the circumstances of the crash.