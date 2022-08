One person has died in overnight crash in Christchurch. Photo / File

One person has died in a car crash in south east Christchurch.

The single vehicle crash took place on Martindales Rd at about 2am today.

"The driver, the sole occupant of the car, died at the scene," police said.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are under way.