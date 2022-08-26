The bid to bring fallen soldier home, just how many ram raids have there been in the past few months and new data shows the likelihood of a recession in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Police are on the hunt for two people after they fled the scene when the car they were in crashed into an Auckland cemetery.

A police spokesperson said two people had been taken into custody following a traffic incident in central Auckland.

"Around 9.20am, police received a report of a stolen vehicle crashed into the side of a bridge near Karangahape Rd.

"Police attended, but the four occupants fled on foot."

Four fleeing offenders crashed their getaway vehicle into the gatepost of Symonds St Cemetery this morning. Photo / Michael Craig

The police spokersperson said they had located two of the four offenders and had taken them to hospital for a precautionary check-up.

Inquiries were ongoing to locate the remaining two offenders.

The crash occured at the intersection of Symonds St and Karangahape Rd.

The silver hatchback collided head-on with the gatepost of the Symonds St Cemetery.

A spokesperson from St John said they transported one patient with moderate injuries to Auckland hospital.

Symonds St Cemetery is a historic cemetery. Many famous people are buried there such as William Turnbull Swan, MP from 1868 to 1870, and Philip Philips, first mayor of Auckland City (1871–1874).