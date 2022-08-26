The State Highway 20 off-ramp is closed, following a crash which has resulted in powerlines blocking the road. Photo / Supplied

26 Aug, 2022 04:30 AM 2 mins to read

The State Highway 20 off-ramp is closed, following a crash which has resulted in powerlines blocking the road. Photo / Supplied

An Auckland motorway off-ramp had to be closed due to a crash that downed powerlines.

The Neilson St northbound off-ramp on the Southwestern Motorway (SH20) was closed with traffic queues meaning delays in both directions in the area.

Motorists were urged to use Queenstown Rd as an alternative off-ramp.

The off-ramp is now open after crews cleared the powerlines.

UPDATE 6:35PM

This crash is now clear. Expect delays as congestion resumes normal peak volumes. ^LB https://t.co/sLCRMspPVT — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) August 26, 2022

Earlier, a police spokesperson said emergency services were at the scene, however there were no reports of injuries.

"Motorists travelling northbound are asked to avoid the area, and expect delays, while the scene is cleared."

Meanwhile, a multi-vehicle crash has blocked part of State Highway 1 at Khyber Pass. The vehicles are blocking the northbound off-ramp, with motorists warned to expect delays.

SH1 SOUTHERN MWY - 6:05PM

A multi-vehicle crash is part-blocking #SH1 Khyber Pass northbound off-ramp. Pass with care and expect delays. ^LB pic.twitter.com/sVA9heW14j — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) August 26, 2022

At 5.30pm, a crash blocked a left northbound lane on State Highway 1 after the Ellerslie Panmure Highway off-ramp. The crash has been cleared.

SH1 SOUTHERN MWY - 5:30PM

A crash is blocking the left northbound lane on #SH1 after Ellerslie Panmure Hwy off-ramp. Pass with care and expect delays. ^LB pic.twitter.com/HiG5WCDw8o — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) August 26, 2022

A series of breakdowns have made the commute home a slow one for Aucklanders.

A breakdown at East Tamaki next to the Southern Motorway blocked the left-turn lane on the East Tamaki Rd northbound off-ramp.

UPDATE 3:30PM

This breakdown is now clear. ^LB https://t.co/HpBO37Dm8Q — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) August 26, 2022

A breakdown also blocked a middle southbound lane on SH1 just after the Market Rd off-ramp.

UPDATE 2:40PM

This breakdown is now clear. Expect delays as congestion eases. ^LB https://t.co/NPO2uBJAHK — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) August 26, 2022

Further south, police are at the scene of a serious crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle on Dundas Rd (SH3) in Sanson in Manawatu.

The crash was reported about 3.45pm and the pedestrian is reported to have serious injuries.

A helicopter is en route to transport them to hospital.

Diversions are in place and motorists are asked to avoid the area.