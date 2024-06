The crash near Grovetown, involving a van and a truck, was reported to police at 6.40am.

The crash near Grovetown, involving a van and a truck, was reported to police at 6.40am.

One person has died following a crash on State Highway 1 near Grovetown in Marlborough this morning.

The crash, involving a van and a truck, was reported to police at 6.40am.

Three other people have been transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

The road will remain closed as the Serious Crash Unit examines the scene.

Diversions are in place and drivers are asked to follow signage.