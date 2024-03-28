New Zealand students called out as among the worst behaved, Aucklanders have their say on Wayne Brown’s rates rise proposal and Easter kicks off with a busy day of travel in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald / Getty

Two people have died and two others are injured after a horrific crash on State Highway 1 at Kekerengu in Southern Marlborough.

The crash has closed the state highway, causing lengthy delays for motorists in the South Island heading between Christchurch and Blenheim for the long weekend.

Police were notified of the two-vehicle smash between Ward and Kekerengu at 10.56am.

A police spokesperson confirmed two people died after the collision, while two others were taken to hospital with moderate injuries.

Hato Hone St John spokesperson said crews were notified of an incident on SH1 in Clarence, Marlborough at 10.55am and responded with a helicopter, two ambulances and an operations manager.

“Two patients have been treated on the scene – both in moderate condition and have been transported to Wairau Hospital,” the spokesperson said.

Police and NZTA Waka Kotahi closed a stretch of SH1 between Kaikoura and Riverlands after the crash to allow for the Police Serious Crash Unit to investigate.

“The highway is expected to remain closed until their work is complete and the crash site is cleared. This will likely take several hours, meaning the closure could continue until late this afternoon/early this evening,” an NZTA spokesperson said.

“With traffic expected to be heavier before the Easter Holiday weekend, drivers travelling between Blenheim and Christchurch must factor the closure into their travel plans.”

NZTA Waka Kotahi is recommending drivers avoid the area, delay their travel or use the much longer inland route via SH7 Lewis Pass and SH63 Wairau Valley/St Arnaud.

“This route adds around two hours to travel times and it is essential drivers, particularly those with EVs or ferry connections in Picton, plan for this,” the spokesperson said.

“Residents can talk to contractors at the closure points if they need to access SH1.”