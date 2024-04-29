A spokesman for Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) said the crash happened near the intersection of Lincoln Tai Tapu and Ellesmere Rds.

Emergency services are responding to a crash between a car and a motorcycle near Lincoln in Canterbury.

Fenz crews were giving initial first aid to a person injured in the crash, working alongside police and St John Ambulance, the spokesman said.

Roads in the area have been closed as the response continued, he said.

The Herald has approached police and St John Ambulance for comment.

