Luckily, I was born a positive person. I have just always held a deep belief that I was a lucky girl and things were going to turn out as planned, no matter how many times it seemed unlikely. Call it wishful thinking, call it privilege, but it’s always worked. So the only thing that tends to threaten my positivity is that little voice in my head called Imposter Syndrome. That’s the one telling you you’re not worthy, or you’re not good enough. So I sit down with that voice before I perform, remind it that everybody is here because they want me to succeed and what’s the worst that could happen ... and it tends to go away!

Matt Heath, ZB Afternoons host and author of A life Less Punishing – 13 Ways To Love The Life You Got

I am a fan of the philosopher William B. Irvine’s approach. Everyone experiences obstacles professionally and personally. We feel set upon by admin, the economy, bad luck and sometimes other humans. Irvine flips this. He rebrands obstacles as challenges. If you can face a setback with strength, virtue, calmness and competence, you pass the test, get stronger and earn the right to feel pride in yourself. If you freak out, give up or blame others – you fail the challenge. It’s a simple perspective trick. You are not set upon by events and obstacles in your path, you have been gifted an opportunity to show yourself what you are made of. It sounds simple but it keeps me positive. With this mindset, you almost look forward to the challenges of life.

World-renowned lighting designer David Trubridge from Whakatū, Hawke’s Bay.

These last years of difficulty have brought me back home to Hawke’s Bay. Most of our lighting production used to be exported before Covid. But now we sell most in Aotearoa. That, for me, is a great positive. I believe it is the way the world has to go: local. World politics is scary and unsettling. But the environmental news is far worse. Let’s build our local community resilience and reduce our carbon footprint. We have just signed up for Buy NZ Made.

Liam Messam, former All Blacks and Chiefs player and current Chiefs athlete development coach

My old man was a wise man who always told me to focus on the positives in life, and that’s something I’ve carried with me every day. For me, it’s all about looking after my body and my mind – staying strong physically and mentally. That’s why I hit the gym, get a sweat on and put in the mahi. Nothing beats that feeling after a solid workout – it sharpens the mind, lifts the wairua [spirit] and sets the tone for the rest of my day.

Beach Hop organiser Noddy Watts

I don’t let little things become big things. I tell myself that everything will always work out and the worst scenario won’t happen. I try to laugh at the challenges I face rather than be afraid of them. I like to turn things upside down to find a solution to an issue – say something ridiculous to change the brain’s pathway. Eliminate the negative things in my life and surround myself with positive people. I won’t catch other people’s negativity and let it go past me – if I try to catch it then it sticks.

Toby Williams – Pihitia Station at Whāngārā near Gisborne, current meat and wool chairman of New Zealand Federated Farmers

“I love the saying, you can’t eat an elephant in one bite, but you can eat an elephant one bite at a time,” Toby Williams says.

“The focus should be on what you have done rather than what is left.”

Williams prefers to focus on what he can control.

“I can’t control prices or weather, but I can make a plan to deal with both good and bad.”

Williams tries to keep a focus on his family and doing things together.

“I like to get off the farm and, when I do, I play golf. While that can be frustrating, I have great mates to play with and the beer always tastes better when you have played with mates.”

Writer Airini Beautrais

Even when I am feeling low, I try to find solace in nature. Something like a friendly spider in the bathroom, baby swans at the local lake, or watching a bee collecting pollen in a flower. I like to walk or cycle along the awa [river] and see the tidal movements, the light on the water, trees and birds. The world can be such a difficult place, it is good to remember there are also beautiful things all around us.

Taupō author Vanya Insull

In running a small business, there are always challenges, things go wrong and problem-solving is part of daily life. I’ve learned that staying positive is about perspective, focusing on what is working and being grateful for what I have. I also find purpose in giving back. Through my social media, I proudly support Kura Kai as a brand ambassador. A great charity that provides hearty, home-cooked meals for freezers in local schools. Showcasing their work helps raise awareness and ensures more whānau in need are supported.

One NZ CEO Jason Paris

I believe that New Zealand is the greatest country to live and work in and that it’s a privilege to be able to call yourself a Kiwi.

Whenever I hear people talking about New Zealand‘s challenges or shortfalls, I try and talk about the opportunities and upside available. Whenever I hear negative stories about our economy, I share stories about New Zealanders that have ambition, are taking risks and going for growth.

Having the mindset that every challenge is an opportunity is important for New Zealand‘s future success.

Suzy Cato, children’s entertainer

There’s something about travelling north, over the Brynderwyns, that lifts my spirits. I can’t fully explain it. It’s like bubbles of excitement that rise from my puku [tummy]; making the hairs on the back of my neck stand up and my eyes glisten with tears. It’s a feeling that I don’t get to experience often enough, so I tend to find solace in music – music lifts and shifts me out of the blues and that’s the reason I wrote the song Sprinkle a Little Sunshine with Kath Bee – to hopefully lift and shift the mood of tamariki [children] with something upbeat and positive.

Thank you to all the renowned Kiwis who shared a bit more about their strategies for staying positive and navigating adversity. On that note, it feels fitting to end this story with Suzy’s song:

