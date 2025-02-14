Advertisement
Listen to The Country online: Federated Farmers’ Toby Williams on Cyclone Gabrielle anniversary

The Country
2 mins to read

Federated Farmers meat and wool chairman Toby Williams spoke to The Country's Jamie Mackay today.

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with Federated Farmers meat and wool chairman Toby Williams, who comments on the on the second anniversary of Cyclone Gabrielle.

On with the show:

Toby Williams:

Federated Farmers meat and wool chairman (and Gisborne farmer) comments on the second anniversary of Cyclone Gabrielle today, National Lamb Day tomorrow and, of course, Valentine’s Day.


Professor Julian Paton:

The owner of the country’s oldest Land Rover says the vehicle’s political detour since leaving Dunedin will contribute to life-saving research.

The journey, Drive 4 Hearts, doubled as a fundraiser for the University of Auckland’s Centre for Heart Research, which Prof Paton directs.

On Monday, the vehicle — just the 20th ever made — arrived on Parliament grounds, reflecting a 1948 demonstration where it scaled Parliament’s steps to prove its 4WD capability.

Jane Smith:

Self-described “free range” North Otago farmer, Methane Science Accord founding member, NZ representative Global Farmer Roundtable and environmentalist says farmers are aghast at the “environmentally ignorant and economically inept” GHG emissions targets announced by the Coalition Government.

Barry Soper:

Our political correspondent dissects a week dominated by the Luxon-Seymour scrap.

Chris Brandolino:

NIWA’s principal scientist with an update on the big dry.

Listen below:


