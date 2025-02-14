On Monday, the vehicle — just the 20th ever made — arrived on Parliament grounds, reflecting a 1948 demonstration where it scaled Parliament’s steps to prove its 4WD capability.
Jane Smith:
Self-described “free range” North Otago farmer, Methane Science Accord founding member, NZ representative Global Farmer Roundtable and environmentalist says farmers are aghast at the “environmentally ignorant and economically inept” GHG emissions targets announced by the Coalition Government.
Barry Soper:
Our political correspondent dissects a week dominated by the Luxon-Seymour scrap.
Chris Brandolino:
NIWA’s principal scientist with an update on the big dry.