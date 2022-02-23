Cars queue at the Southseas Healthcare drive-through Covid testing site in Otara, South Auckland on February 16, 2022. Photo / Michael Craig

Phase three of NZ's Omicron response plan looks imminent as community cases and hospitalisation rates continue to surge.

Yesterday's 3297 local cases and 179 Covid-positive patients in hospital set a new record in a week of records (2365 cases, 116 hospitalisations and two Covid-related deaths on Monday; 2846 cases and 143 hospitalisations on Tuesday).

It's an uncertain and stressful time for many, so we asked University of Auckland epidemiologist Professor Rod Jackson to (virtually) stop by to answer your Covid-related questions.

• Ask your question in the comments section below - you'll need to be signed into your NZ Herald Premium account first. The usual House Rules apply. Professor Jackson will jump online to answer your questions from about midday. Thanks for taking part.