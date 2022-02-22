National leader Christopher Luxon has defended his speech addressing anti mandate concerns of protesters. Photo / Mark Mitchell

National Party leader Christopher Luxon stood by his decision to speak to the anti-mandate concerns of the Parliament protesters on Monday in a speech the Prime Minister described as "dangerously close to sympathy" with the protesters.

Speaking to the Herald, Luxon said he should "absolutely" be able to "criticise the Government's response while being fully oppositional to the protesters".

He said the fact the protest had escalated since his speech did not change his position.

"National's position on the protest and the protesters has not changed," Luxon said.

"We have, do not, will not endorse the protesters," he said.

Luxon said he was right to address some of the "frustrations" behind the protest.

"Fundamentally there are deep-seated frustrations across the country. People are feeling last.

"They've done the right thing and got triple-vaxxed but they don't know what comes next," he said.

Luxon reiterated that the Government needed to be "clear about the criteria and the triggers by which we start to withdraw those mandates over time".

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday that some Covid measures would begin to be withdrawn after the Omicron wave peaks, likely in three to six weeks. Ardern said the first restrictions to be lifted will likely be things like crowd limits, which will be increased as the country moves through the traffic light system.

She warned some mandates would be in place for some time.

Luxon said he still believes the Government needs "a better road map and a pathway".

Police Commissioner Andy Coster has come under fire for the fact the protest was allowed to grow so large before the police took strong action.

Ardern said she still had confidence in the commissioner on Monday.

Luxon said it was not for him to say whether he had confidence in Coster, given he was appointed by the current Government.

"That's a decision for the Prime Minister - she appointed the police commissioner, that's her primary appointment," Luxon said.

"From my point of view, we fully support the police," Luxon said.