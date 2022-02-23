23 February 2022 Tensions rise in camp freedom, the OCR set to rise and Western leaders make moves to stop Russia in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

There are a record 3297 new community cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today - as the country moves closer to phase 3 of the Government's Omicron response.

One hundred and seventy nine people, also a record, are in hospital including one person in intensive care, the Ministry of Health announced.

Of today's community cases, 1729 are in Auckland. The other cases are across Northland (40), Waikato (297), Bay of Plenty (157), Lakes (54), Hawke's Bay (18), MidCentral (56), Whanganui (5), Taranaki (30), Tairāwhiti (16), Wairarapa (16), Capital and Coast (123), Hutt Valley (28), Nelson Marlborough (85), Canterbury (176), South Canterbury (7), the Southern (455) region and the West Coast (3).

At the border, eight Covid-19 cases have been detected.

There are now 21,648 active Covid-19 community cases with the seven-day rolling average at 2257.

The 179 people in hospital have an average age of 51. They are at North Shore (33), Middlemore (68), Auckland (58), Tauranga (4), Lakes (3), Waikato (8), Hutt Valley (2), Capital and Coast (1) and Canterbury (2) hospitals.

The current vaccination status of those in Auckland and Northland hospitals (Northern Region wards) is as follows:

* Unvaccinated or not eligible: 19 cases/14.7 per cent;

* Partially immunised <7 days from second dose or have only received one dose: 4 cases/3.1 per cent;

* Fully vaccinated at least 7 days before being reported as a case: 64 cases/49.6 per cent;

* Unknown: 15 cases/11.6 per cent.

In the last 24 hours, 27,550 tests have been processed. The rolling average for testing in New Zealand for the last seven days is 28,951.

The Ministry of Health has also started to include the positivity rate for New Zealand for the last 24 hours. It is 12.2 per cent.

There are 6.9m rapid antigen tests in the country, the ministry said in its 1pm statement.

The ministry said the number of Covid-19 cases reported for the Southern DHB region had been lower in recent days than the true number. This was because a large number of people who had tested positive had National Health Numbers linked to a home address outside of the Southern DHB region.

Thus, these cases have been included in other regions' case counts.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern yesterday said phase 3 of the Government's response could be near as cases continue to top records and pressure on testing increases.

Yesterday there were 2846 new infections in the community and 15 Covid-19 cases were detected at the border. 143 people were fighting the virus in hospital, with one person in ICU.

RATs now primary test at Auckland centres

Meanwhile, rapid antigen tests (RATs) will be used as the primary test at Auckland community testing centres (CTCs) from today to help meet demand for testing as the Omicron outbreak grows.

The move, which is part of the Ministry of Health's planned testing strategy, follows RATs being rolled out to CTCs in Waikato, Bay of Plenty, and Southern yesterday to be used in conjunction with PCR tests in those centres.

RATS will be rolled out to CTCs at other centres across the country this week. The site will determine which test (PCR or RAT) is best for you.

In Auckland, if people feel uncomfortable doing a RAT or a staff member identifies it as being appropriate, they may still get a PCR test.

It was anticipated that as the outbreak grows, more people would have COVID-19 and there would be more close contacts who need to be tested.

The increased use of RATs in Phase 2 and Phase 3 of our response will relieve pressure on the PCR testing and reserve it for those who are unwell and more susceptible to the effects of COVID-19.

The new testing regime in Auckland will mean symptomatic people and/or asymptomatic close contacts whose RAT is positive will be considered a case and do not need to be verified through a PCR test. This will further relieve pressure on the system. This change will also be rolled out to other centres.



After testing, people will need to record their result in My Covid Record, as well as advise their employer. If you cannot access My Covid Record, then they should call 0800 222 478.

Test labs 'at capacity'

Association of Professional and Executive Employees (APEX) national secretary Dr Deborah Powell told the AM show they had already reached capacity at the labs and could not process as many tests as they were getting.

She said pooling tests was now a waste of time because so many tests were now positive and this had significantly reduced capacity.

Tests were now being prioritised for essential workers and those turning up sick to hospital.

By 8am this morning more than 50 cars were in line at the Manurewa Testing Centre.

Auckland testing centres continued to be swamped and some are waiting longer than five days to get their results.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told reporters yesterday that New Zealand was expected to move to the next phase of the Omicron plan "fairly shortly" while Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson told AM he didn't think the move would be "far away at all".

Phase 3 means changes to the definition of close contacts, more frequent use of rapid antigen tests and the continuation of other measures, like the use of digital technologies, from phase 2.

Hospitalisation rates are climbing alongside daily case rates.

Early last week, one in 10 people visiting the Middlemore Hospital's ED had contracted the virus. This week, it's one in eight.

Some were patients with broken bones and others were women about to give birth. Many had no idea they were infected with the virus.

Before Omicron became rife in the community, many hospitals across the country were already operating at near-capacity.

National Party health spokesman Shane Reti yesterday said: "The combination of full hospitals, not enough nurses, Omicron starting to surge and winter fast approaching is a deadly mix".

In Wellington, the anti-mandate protest has entered day 16 and New Zealand First leader Winston Peters says "gas-lit" protesters should continue to demand they be heard by politicians.

Wellington mayor Andy Foster said he met with the protesters with support from the police.

While he respected the government's decision not to engage with protesters, he said only dialogue was going to resolve the protest.

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said calling in the army would be an extreme situation, as police remain convinced that de-escalation is the best strategy.