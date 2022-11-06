Addington Raceway preparing for the IRT NZ Trotting Cup Day 2022 on Tuesday. Photo / George Heard

Addington Raceway is only one sleep away from full-strength crowds flocking for the IRT NZ Cup, but tickets can still be snagged by those wanting to be part of the action.

It’s the first time since 2019 the event has been fully open to the public, as the Covid-19 pandemic limited the 2020 event to 12,000 attendees. Last year’s event played out behind closed doors.

Yet all that is set to change on Tuesday - with raceway staff “pumping” ahead of Christchurch’s historic racing event, according to CEO Brian Thompson.

“It’s pretty good considering we haven’t had a cup like this for the last two years, everybody’s excited to celebrate racing and it’s a good excuse to dress up.”

Preparations for cup day have been far from smooth, Thompson said. Like most of the event industry, securing vendors and staff has proven tricky over recent months as staff shortages hamper the country.

The raceway had to fly in multiple chefs from across the country to get “stronger chefs on the ground”.

“A couple of months ago we were looking quite lean in terms of staff, but I’m comfortable with where we are,” said Thompson.

“We’ve found since we got back into normality that we’re struggling to find vendors. There are lots of temp agencies we can use, so there are people out there wanting to work - it’s just about finding them.”

Multiple experienced staff members weren’t available for Tuesday’s event, which meant set-up was a little rustier than in recent years. Yet one area of staffing the venue won’t be short on will be security.

Police will be a presence on the day. Photo / George Heard

“We have the same amount of security and police presence we had prior to Covid, so I’m comfortable with those numbers,” said Thompson.

The venue will be working with security groups, such as Red Frogs to manage intoxication levels at the event. A “safe space” has been created for people under the influence to eat and cool down to make it through the event.

When asked about whether the event was expecting any potential protests, following Melbourne Cup havoc last week, Thompson said the area will be in total lockdown.

“Police outside the venue would deal with that, we’ll leave it to the specialists.”

Crowd numbers are currently projected at 15,000 attendees, with more than 3000 corporate seats sold and all but the ZM Public Village sold out.

The newly-sponsored “Barcardi on the Green” will be at full capacity for the event, those looking to score general admission to the village will be set back $49 plus fees online or limited gate sale prices at $60 each.

Fashion always plays a big part on Race Day, The Crossing Fashion “Starts Here” competition kicks off at 11am and closes at 1pm for entries.

Categories include best-dressed man, woman and couple, as well as the contemporary and the IRT something blue categories.

The judges for the competition will be two “untouchable” world designers in Moira Te Whata and Robyn Martin, along with Nicole Rebstock and Nicholas Henare.

April Meredith was a finalist in the contemporary section of the Best Dressed Lady at NZ Cup Day at Addington Raceway in Christchurch. back in 2008. Photo / Simon Baker

The main race will feature an appearance from three of the New Zealand trotting greats - Monkey King, Terror to Love and Lazarus which will parade down the raceway’s home straight to deliver the trophy.

They’ll be joined by the popular Crusaders’ horses and guardians.

Tuesday features 13 races, the first beginning at lunchtime and the main race shortly after 5.30pm. Copy That is the favourite for this year’s event, his cup defence receiving another boost as it drew the same barrier as last year’s victory.

Other notable competitors will include rival Self Assured, All Stars stablemates Akuta (barrier three) and Spankem (five).

Rock N Roll Doo and Majestic Cruiser are also in good stead for the race ahead.

It’s a $600,000 cup this year, sponsored by the IRT brand which announced it will extend its name sponsorship of the NZ Trotting Cup for a further three years.

“The racing industry is very important to us, as is the New Zealand Trotting Cup, a flagship event and one of the pillars of Australasian harness racing,” said NZ Director, Richard Cole.

“Racing participants have provided IRT with tremendous support throughout our 50 years of business, and sponsorship is one way that we can give back to an industry that has been so good to us.”





Key events of NZ Cup Day

11.30am: The Crossing Fashion Starts Here competition opens

11.45am: MC, Greg O’Connor introduces the day

12.00pm: Race One begins

12.28pm: Race Two begins

12.56pm: Race Three begins

1.26pm: Race Four begins

1.57pm: Race Five begins

2.30pm: Race Six begins

2.41pm: IRT Cup arrives

3.06pm: Race Seven begins

3.42pm: Race Eight begins

4.17pm: Race Nine begins

4.52pm: Race Ten begins

5.30pm: National Anthem sung by Rebecca Nelson

5.36pm: Race Eleven - The IRT NZ Trotting Cup - begins

6.12pm: Race Twelve begins

6.37pm: Race Thirteen begins