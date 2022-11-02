Copy That's New Zealand Cup defence has received another boost, having drawn barrier eight. Photo / Getty Images

The remarkable turnaround in Copy That's New Zealand Cup defence has received another boost that looks certain to see him start favourite at Addington on Tuesday.

The Auckland pacer has drawn barrier eight for the $600,000 Cup, the same barrier he started from last year when he won an early drag race with Self Assured that enabled him to reach the lead and eventually bolt clear.

Copy That is racing even better after his wins off mammoth 55m and 70m handicaps in the last two weeks.

The front line for Tuesday's 3200m classic is crammed with talent, but also no emergencies. So unless there is an unforced scratching the draws will stay as they are with Kango on the outside of the front.

Although there is no telling what may be a good draw in a 3200m standing start race, because manners are the most important factor, Copy That being out wide means he will likely have to stand for a shorter period of time. Horses drawn there in recent years have dominated the early tactical roles.

There is enormous talent inside him, but the respect he has earned with his recent wins, as well as having champion driver Blair Orange on board, should increase his chances of getting the lead, so is the $3.60 final field favourite.

He has five Group 1 winners drawn inside him, with his rival Self Assured drawn the ace, but No 1 isn't always kind in the Cup and while Self Assured's barrier manners are better than they used to be it doesn't look his ideal marble, and he is out to $8.

His All Stars stablemates Akuta (barrier three) and Spankem (five) are rated $6.50 and $9 chances.

Their draws look better than those handed to two of the other favourites, with Rock N Roll Doo (13) starting from two on the second line behind another relative standing start novice in Australian compatriot Majestic Cruiser (two).

Rock N Roll Doo's draw saw him drift to $6 while Majestic Cruiser, who has never had a standing start race, is at $16.

The Team Telfer pair of B D Joe and Alta Wiseguy have had their standing start manners nullified by drawing the outside of the second line while South Coast Arden will start on the unruly as he did when he finished third last season.

B D Joe's draw has seen his price drift wildly to $11 after he was as short as $6 after his Flying Stakes win at Ashburton.

Addington will host 13 races, with the other Group 1s on the day set to dominated by Don't Stop Dreaming (barrier two), who gets a huge draw advantage over Merlin (15) in the Sires' Stakes Final, and True Fantasy (five) who is best drawn of the favourites in the Nevele R Fillies Final.

$600,000 NZ Cup

Tuesday, 5.36pm, Addington

Self Assured (1), Majestic Cruiser (2), Akuta (3), Krug (4), Spankem (5), Heza Sport (6), Pembrook Playboy (7), Copy That (8), Old Town Road (9), Kango (10), Smiffy's Terror (11), The Falcon (12), Rock N Roll Doo (13), Steel The Show (14), B D Joe (15), Alta Wiseguy (16), South Coast Arden (ur1), Cranbourne (ur2). Emergencies: Steel The Show, Cranbourne, The Falcon.