Not just red lights: Auckland's Christmas Light Show to bring festive cheer

The Christmas Light Show in Te Komititanga is the headline attraction in the Heart of the City ‘Christmas Festival’ with experiences set to delight and charm young and old alike. The captivating large scale projected light show will illuminate the entire Chief Post Office (CPO), spanning 55m wide and 32m high, Auckland. Video / Brett Phibbs

The Christmas Light Show in Te Komititanga is the headline attraction in the Heart of the City ‘Christmas Festival’ with experiences set to delight and charm young and old alike. The captivating large scale projected light show will illuminate the entire Chief Post Office (CPO), spanning 55m wide and 32m high, Auckland. Video / Brett Phibbs

If you thought the only lights you were going to see this Christmas were red, then Heart of the City has a surprise for you.

The Christmas Light Show in Te Komititanga is the headline attraction for a raft of experiences in downtown Auckland to bring a bit of festive cheer to visitors to the city centre.

"The city centre is the place to be this December," says Viv Beck chief executive at Hert of the City.

"After the year we've had, this is an exciting time to welcome Aucklanders into the city, to visit, celebrate and connect with each other this festive season. The city is dressed for Christmas and ready to go."

A large-scale projected light show will illuminate the old Central Post Office building (now the Britomart train station) over the whole 35m X 32m facade.

Aucklanders will embark on a Christmas adventure starting in the heart of the city, before traveling by magic stardust to the North Pole and into Santa's Workshop. Along the way, they can dance with mischievous elves, watch as toys and presents are made and wrapped, and spot Santa's sleigh as he wings his way to the Southern Hemisphere, spreading some much-needed Christmas joy in his wake.

The "Christmas Light Show in Te Komititanga" will run from 8.45pm-11pm daily from December 3 until Christmas Eve, with frequent running times designed to allow space for audiences to move through the square and enjoy the lights safely.

Auckland mayor Phil Goff says: "Aucklanders and Auckland businesses have had an incredibly tough time this year, bearing the brunt of Covid-19 restrictions that have locked the city down for more than 100 days.

The Christmas Light Show in Te Komititanga is the headline attraction in the Heart of the City. Photo / Brett Phibbs

"It's great to see Auckland Council partner with Heart of the City and Commercial Bay to support the Christmas Light Show in Te Komititanga. I hope it encourages people back into our city centre to enjoy the world-class dining, nightlife, hospitality and shopping.

Alongside the magical light show, there's a light forest and giant baubles in Te Komititanga. There's new festive lighting by Angus Muir Design illuminating the trees along Queen Street, to wow the whole family. Meanwhile, the Farmers Building is lit up from 8pm every evening.

The magic of Smith and Caughey's windows and Santa's Enchanted Forest is also back for 2021, with advance bookings proving it's just as popular as ever.

The wider city centre is also dressed for Christmas - more than 200 banners, angels, doves and globes adorn the streets, and icons - the Vector Lights on the Harbour Bridge, Queen Street Lights, Sky Tower and The Civic will be lit making the city centre feel alive with seasonal wonder.

Christmas experiences in the heart of the city don't stop with lights: Commercial Bay has Santa's Mail Machine, and the Britomart live sessions brings music to Takutai Square right through until Christmas. The heart of the city has got all Aucklanders' Christmas shopping, dining, and socialising needs covered.

• See more at www.heartofthecity.co.nz