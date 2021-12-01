Auckland Craft Beer and Food Festival returns to Spark Arena in March 2022

Auckland's Craft Beer & Food Festival is returning in 2022. Photo / Supplied

Calling all beer fans: the Auckland Craft Beer & Food is returning next year.

On Saturday, March 19, Auckland's Spark Arena will be transformed into a haven for foodies and beer aficionados.

Last year more than 3000 craft beer fans attended the event, and organisers are anticipating demand will be even greater for next year's event.

Bach Brewing, 8 Wired, Beer Baroness, Behemoth, Eddyline Brewing, Emerson's, Garage Project, Manaia Brewing, Morning Cider, and The Lumsden are among the breweries who will be participating in the event - promising a wide variety of beverages to suit every taste.

Alongside the ranges of beer, artisan food and beverages will also be available.

There is something for music fans too: Che Fu & The Kratez, Sola Rosa, Lou'Ana and Nice'n'Urlich have been announced as performers.

The festival's Tasting Room will also be back and will allow attendees to get up close and personal with brewers, distillers, and chefs from around the country with a closed-door 45-minute session.

The search is also on again for New Zealand's "most promising home brewer." Amateur brewers can submit entries for the Black Rock Home Brew competition for the chance to win a brewing contract with Behemoth.

Festival Director Jason Schroeder says: "The inaugural Auckland Craft Beer & Food Festival held earlier this year was an enormous success and we are excited for the festival to return in 2022. It's been an extremely challenging year for everyone, but especially for breweries, craft beverage and food providers, so we can't wait to help promote and showcase some incredible diverse offerings from across our country and in particular Auckland".

All attendees will need to be fully vaccinated to attend, in line with public health requirements for large events.

• Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, December 3, and pre-sales begin from Thursday, December 2 at 9am.