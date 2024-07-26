The timber-framed structure, elevated 10mm above a concrete foundation for airflow and durability, boasts a double-door entry system to prevent escapes.

Inside, it’s a cat’s playground: DIY poles, ramps, a tunnel, a swing bridge, hammocks and snuggle spots ensure plenty of variety for the British shorthairs. Leeann crafted climbing poles out of PVC pipe and rope, and a swing bridge fashioned out of rope and garden edging. To top it all off, an automatic sifting kitty litter box keeps the enclosure clean and fresh.

Leeann admits her catio project was an extravagant one, but she was lucky to have a husband who could do the building work.

It’s provided a great life for Titan and Oliver, she said.

The secret to a great catio, she said, was to provide for cats’ sensory stimulation and physical exercise needs.

“I’ve planted a garden that cats enjoy, including catnip, cat grass, and ferns (all non-toxic to cats). I’ve placed solar-powered lights throughout, so it’s easy to light the enclosure up,” she said.

And the boys aren’t confined to the catio all the time. They have harnesses and leads for walks outside and have free range inside the family house.

Leeann’s desire for a catio came after a cat she raised from a kitten was viciously mauled by two roaming dogs that wandered onto the family’s property one night.

It was “heartbreaking”, she said. And having decided to get Titan and Oliver, she didn’t want to risk going through that heartbreak again.

She and her family also loved the birdlife around their property, which they wanted to protect.

Even well-fed pet cats hunt – just for the fun of it, Leeann said.

The catio also served as a private cattery. Cameras enabled the family to keep watch over Titan and Oliver even from overseas.

A two-storeyed catio in Whitby, Porirua.

Cats are the most popular companion animal in New Zealand - 41% of households are believed to have at least one cat. That means, there’s around 1.2–1.4 million domestic cats without even mentioning the thriving feral population.

And being prolific hunters, cats are estimated to kill at least 18.76 million animals a year, including over 1.1 million native birds.

Cats also carry diseases that wild animals have no natural immunity to.

Predator Free NZ Trust chief executive Jessi Morgan.

The way the catio concept has taken off is being applauded by Predator Free New Zealand Trust chief executive Jessi Morgan.

“Catios are a win-win for pets and wildlife. It’s a creative solution that follows SPCA guidance and allows us to give cats the best life while protecting native wildlife. It’s not an either-or situation. Keeping cats safe and happy at home is what is best for cats and best for wildlife.

“A recent independent survey showed New Zealanders were increasingly aware of the dire impact of cats – both feral and pet – on native wildlife.

“There’s growing support for more measures around responsible cat ownership, including microchipping and desexing. A majority of people surveyed in Northland support microchipping (64%), desexing (83%), and limiting the number of cats per household (68%), while 41% support keeping cats indoors on their own property. These measures will help limit the number of unwanted kittens and reduce the number of cats becoming stray, and in areas where cat control is undertaken, it helps identify owned cats.

“Keeping cats at home or on your property will be a huge behaviour shift for New Zealanders, as roaming cats are very common. But it was less than 30 years ago that dogs were allowed to roam, and now that would generally be considered irresponsible pet ownership,” Morgan said.

A catio in Whanganui is a garden wonderland for two cats Biddy and Luna.

Whangārei District Council is one of eight local authorities in New Zealand to have introduced bylaws requiring cat owners to either microchip, register and/or desex their pets as part of a wider effort to stop cats roaming and causing havoc on the environment.

Whangārei’s local rules, which came into effect mid-2022, specify the district’s pet cats must be “chipped n snipped” (microchipped and desexed).

In many parts of Australia, state and local laws impose curfews on cats or require them to be contained at all times.

