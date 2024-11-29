Search teams are looking near the mouth of the Waipu River in Northland. Photo / Nick Reed

Emergency teams have this morning resumed the search for a woman missing along the Northland coast.

The alarm was raised overnight at around midnight when the woman’s friends saw her enter the water near the mouth of the Waipu River but not return, police said.

Coastguard and Waipu Surf Life Saving conducted shoreline searches shortly after, but the woman was not located.

Rescue teams resumed the search at 8am today, police said.

