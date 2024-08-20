The pensioner claims he was tailgated by the businessman in a 2019 luxury sports car before being attacked. Photo / 123rf
A North Shore pensioner suffered suspected concussion, scrapes, bruises and a likely torn hamstring after an alleged road rage attack involving a Ponsonby CEO and high-performance European sports car.
It’s alleged the 73-year-old was left dazed and injured after a physical altercation with the wealthy businessman last Sunday afternoon in Silverdale following a “minor collision” between the two men’s vehicles on the Northern Motorway.
The pensioner’s son told the Herald the retired mechanic pulled over at Highgate Parkway after allegedly being “tailgated” by the businessman’s luxury 2019 supercar south of the Millwater turnoff.
The elderly man claims he was repeatedly punched about the head and thrown to the ground during the ensuing altercation before driving home and being taken to an emergency medical clinic for treatment.
The businessman - who is the director and shareholder of multiple companies - is about 30 years younger than the pensioner. The vehicle he was driving is registered in a relative’s name and worth about $430,000 new.
Photos of the 73-year-old’s injuries show numerous scratches and bruises. A doctor’s report says his symptoms included “concussion: forgetfulness, difficulty finding words [and] amnesia of the incident”.
The pensioner has been told to rest “cognitively and physically”, limit screen time and not drive a vehicle for up to six weeks while he recovers, and may need to be treated at a concussion clinic.
He also suffered “severe pain” from a likely partial tear to his hamstring and “large hematoma”, along with a shoulder injury which will require six weeks’ treatment and referral to physiotherapy, the report notes.
However, the businessman told the Herald the pensioner was the one at fault, after the elderly man’s Kia Sportage allegedly tried to “run me off the road”.
The Herald visited the businessman last week at his $2 million-plus Ponsonby home. He would not come to the door but spoke to a reporter via an intercom.
He refused to comment in detail on the incident, but said if anyone was the victim, it was him.
“I was assaulted by this gentleman,” he alleged.
Asked if he suffered any injuries, the businessman replied: “I will leave this with the police right now. But yes, there’s the possibility that I suffered injuries.”
He would not comment further, telling the Herald its line of questioning was “quite rude” and “bordering on harassment”.
In a written statement to police - obtained by the Herald - the pensioner said he was driving home north on SH1 between Oteha Valley Rd and Silverdale when he noticed the luxury sports car “up my bum” in the right-hand lane, trying to overtake.
The man claimed he was about to move into the left lane to let the sports car pass when he noticed it had cut to his left-hand side, with the driver waving and gesticulating.
“Me thinking, ‘What a clown’, I did give him the one finger salute,” the man wrote.
Next, the sports car allegedly pulled in front of the elderly man’s Kia and slowed to about 60km/h, the man wrote.
He then felt a “bump” as the two vehicles collided before he exited the motorway at Millwater, but realised the sports car was following him.
The man said he decided to pull over before reaching his home as he “did not want confrontation on my doorstep”.
Following the altercation, it’s believed the businessman contacted police to report that he had been assaulted.
The son said police then arrived at his father’s house but after seeing his injuries asked him to make a formal statement, which included photographing his bruises and scrapes. Police were also trying to obtain CCTV footage.
The son said another motorist had also witnessed the incident and contacted police independently.
He was upset that his father had been hurt over something as trivial as a motoring incident.
“To have this happen to your own family is bad. I don’t want this happening to anyone else.”