Nigel Farage on Five Eyes: New Zealand has 'sold its soul' to China

Former British politician Nigel Farage said New Zealand had "sold its soul to China" and betrayed the Five Eyes alliance. Photo / Getty Images

Prominent former British politician Nigel Farage has slammed New Zealand, saying the country had betrayed the English-speaking world and "sold its soul to China".

The comment was just one of numerous damning remarks made to Newstalk ZB host Heather Du Plessis-Allan today.

The criticism comes after Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta said New Zealand was "uncomfortable" expanding the task of the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing alliance to comment on issues relating to non-security matters.

The comments were taken further by overseas news agencies that suggested this meant New Zealand was leaving the Five Eyes alliance.

The Five Eyes alliance includes the United States, Britain, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand and was formed in 1941 to share intelligence during World War II.

Following the international reaction on Tuesday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern reaffirmed New Zealand's commitment to the Five Eyes.

On Wednesday, Mahuta supported this, saying Aotearoa would continue with the alliance "as we always have".

Du Plessis-Allan reminded Farage of the recent statements but he said New Zealand had betrayed the alliance.

"Have another think about what you've done to your friends and allies around the world," he said in the radio interview.

"You've thrown sand in our eyes and you've turned your back on the English-speaking world."

Farage wasn't the only former politician criticising New Zealand's relationship with China.

Former Australian Foreign Affairs Minister Alexander Downer said New Zealand had alienated itself with Mahuta's comments.

He said he believed New Zealand's weaker role meant the Five Eyes alliance was now more like a "Four eyes and a wink."