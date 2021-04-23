Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|PoliticsUpdated

Audrey Young: Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta made just one mistake on Five Eyes

5 minutes to read
Australian Foreign Affairs Ministers Marise Payne said Australia sees in Five Eyes a vital strategic alliance that is key to issues of intelligence. Countries will address concerns in whatever forum they choose, Payne said.

Australian Foreign Affairs Ministers Marise Payne said Australia sees in Five Eyes a vital strategic alliance that is key to issues of intelligence. Countries will address concerns in whatever forum they choose, Payne said.

Audrey Young
By:

Audrey Young is political editor for the New Zealand Herald

OPINION:

It has become clear to me that Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta made only one mistake this week in light of the outrageous outrage offshore to her comments on Five Eyes.

She should have put

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
NewsletterClicker