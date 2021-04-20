Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Audrey Young: Little's Cabinet paper shows how Heather Simpson was rolled

4 minutes to read
Health Minister Andrew Little announcing the Government's health reforms. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Health Minister Andrew Little announcing the Government's health reforms. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Audrey Young
By:

Audrey Young is political editor for the New Zealand Herald

OPINION:

If the ideal health system for a small country were being created from a blank canvas, there is no doubt it would be closer in design to the blueprint Andrew Little has outlined today

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
NewsletterClicker