Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Claire Trevett: Why is Labour set on keeping waka jumpers law? Insurance.

5 minutes to read
Former Justice Minister Andrew Little (right) was charged with putting into practice NZ First leader Winston Peters' wish for a waka jumping law. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Former Justice Minister Andrew Little (right) was charged with putting into practice NZ First leader Winston Peters' wish for a waka jumping law. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Claire Trevett
By:

Senior Politics Writer, NZ Herald

OPINION:

As the Labour Government brandished its majority by announcing sweeping health reforms, a wee reminder of the ties that bound it before 2020 popped up.

That came in the form of the select committee

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.