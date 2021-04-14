Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Claire Trevett: The Speaker's dangerous but necessary empire-building

5 minutes to read
Illustration / Rod Emmerson

Illustration / Rod Emmerson

Claire Trevett
By:

Senior Politics Writer, NZ Herald

OPINION:

The Speaker's announcement of a plan to build a few new castles at Parliament brings to mind the old saying of a stitch in time saving nine: and the tailor in question is NZ

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.